Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DSCV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Discoverie Group from GBX 645 ($8.21) to GBX 585 ($7.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Discoverie Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 574.20 ($7.31).

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 483 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 495.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 517.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. Discoverie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 330.29 ($4.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 606 ($7.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $432.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78.

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

