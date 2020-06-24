Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Downgraded by B. Riley to Hold

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:DLB opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

