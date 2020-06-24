Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.01

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and traded as high as $33.84. Dollarama shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 523 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLMAF. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89.

About Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.