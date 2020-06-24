Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at VSA Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EDR opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Egdon Resources has a one year low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of $7.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.91.

Get Egdon Resources alerts:

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Egdon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Stephens purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,545.50). Also, insider Tim Davies purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($127,275.04).

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.