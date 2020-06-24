Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,080.59

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,080.59 and traded as low as $1,041.50. Emis Group shares last traded at $1,104.00, with a volume of 163,511 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.43 million and a PE ratio of 30.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.59.

Emis Group Company Profile (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Emis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.