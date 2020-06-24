Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.19. Empire Petroleum shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 20,749 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

About Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR)

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in the United States. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.