Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $120.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Etsy stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $103.94.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,090 shares of company stock valued at $18,281,578 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

