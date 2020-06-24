Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 2.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $117.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $95.73 and last traded at $97.44, approximately 117,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,132,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.39.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.76.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,090 shares of company stock worth $18,281,578. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Etsy by 6,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.