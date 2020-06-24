Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Evotec stock opened at €24.65 ($27.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.63 and its 200-day moving average is €23.01. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Evotec has a 12 month low of €17.17 ($19.29) and a 12 month high of €27.29 ($30.66).

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

