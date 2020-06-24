Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Facebook’s score:

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $242.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $681.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $730,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.