FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $145.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $145.00 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.