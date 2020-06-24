Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,514 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.