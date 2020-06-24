Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.79

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.79 and traded as low as $11.38. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 17,905 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FC. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.46, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.79.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Jonathon Mair sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total value of C$44,437.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at C$967,777.81.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.