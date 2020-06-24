First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,556.36

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,556.36 and traded as low as $2,410.00. First Derivatives shares last traded at $2,490.00, with a volume of 13,814 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 2,750 ($35.00) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.18 million and a PE ratio of 45.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,585.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,556.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

