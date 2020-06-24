First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.23% of First Foundation worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Foundation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 99,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $711.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.81 million. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

