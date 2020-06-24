First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFWM. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

First Foundation stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $697.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.47. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

