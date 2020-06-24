First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,237,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after buying an additional 2,378,496 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,551 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 8.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,145 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,385,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,669 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

FHN opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

