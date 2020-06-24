Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,593 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

