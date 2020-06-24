Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Has $25.67 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221,678 shares during the period. Cytokinetics comprises approximately 30.8% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,948 shares of company stock worth $2,158,233 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

