Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €47.00 ($52.81) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.93 ($54.98).

FRA:FRA opened at €40.70 ($45.73) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($109.28). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.98.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

