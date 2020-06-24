Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Increased to GBX 770 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 770 ($9.80) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.78) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 710 ($9.04) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Panmure Gordon reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 606 ($7.71) target price (down from GBX 654 ($8.32)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 550 ($7.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 678.70 ($8.64).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 853.60 ($10.86) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 753.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 674.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.37. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 456.51 ($5.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 921.20 ($11.72).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

