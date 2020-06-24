Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Futura Medical (LON:FUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FUM opened at GBX 18.15 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.61. Futura Medical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.90 ($0.61).

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (4.36) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.20) (($0.05)) by GBX (0.16) ($0.00).

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

