GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

GDS opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -187.34 and a beta of 1.43. GDS has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $81.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts predict that GDS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GDS by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GDS by 2,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

