GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.73

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and traded as high as $32.85. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 11,341 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEAGY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

