Genocea Biosciences’ (GNCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GNCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $12,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

