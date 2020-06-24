Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,831 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Myokardia worth $32,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,305 shares of company stock worth $3,142,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYOK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.32. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

