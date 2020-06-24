Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,612 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,612 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sun Life Financial worth $31,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

