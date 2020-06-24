Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,266,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 145,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $875.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $896.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $993.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,822.67 and a beta of 0.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

