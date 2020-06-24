Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 11,930 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Coherent worth $31,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 16.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,157,000 after buying an additional 203,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coherent by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,835,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Coherent by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,132,000 after buying an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coherent by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.86.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.29. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.