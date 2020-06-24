Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Enstar Group worth $31,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,086,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,734,000 after acquiring an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 241,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,483,000 after buying an additional 88,069 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,012,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 241.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($15.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESGR. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

