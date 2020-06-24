Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,358,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AMERCO by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,785,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMERCO by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in AMERCO by 24.8% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 221,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after buying an additional 44,017 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,168,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of UHAL opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $426.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

