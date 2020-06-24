Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of GATX worth $31,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in GATX by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 23.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,629.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.07. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

GATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

