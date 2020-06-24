Geode Capital Management LLC Has $30.75 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $30,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $45,752,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth $16,391,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,321,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,383,000 after buying an additional 874,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

