Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.23 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,156 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Nutrien worth $31,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,724,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,264,000 after purchasing an additional 352,390 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,670,000 after purchasing an additional 173,724 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,325,000 after purchasing an additional 850,459 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,093,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,674,000 after purchasing an additional 744,514 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,388,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Consumer Edge lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.