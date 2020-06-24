Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.56 Million Stock Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $31,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $84,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 789,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $12,086,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $1,424,558.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $9,044,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,233,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,677,502 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

