Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.75 Million Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Stamps.com worth $31,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

NASDAQ STMP opened at $180.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,204.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,443,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $7,561,437. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.