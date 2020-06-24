Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Ares Management worth $30,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 116.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 39,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 28.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

ARES opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,451,278 shares of company stock valued at $128,343,223. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.