Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,984 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Polaris Industries worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Polaris Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Polaris Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.23.

NYSE:PII opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

