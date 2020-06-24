Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 94,750 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,750 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $31,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Moxley III acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

