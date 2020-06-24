Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,196. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 149,473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $154,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

