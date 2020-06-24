Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,877 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Globant by 492.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,155,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its holdings in Globant by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 59,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,263,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $148.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.32. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $152.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.