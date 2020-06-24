Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €8.95 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.06) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.81 ($8.78).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

