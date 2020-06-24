Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.10 ($23.71) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.24 ($24.98).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €21.96 ($24.67) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.81. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.63).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

