Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 545,188 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 545,188 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $542,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 320,032 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,116,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $176,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,448 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,483,895 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $234,024,000 after purchasing an additional 67,701 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average is $169.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,521.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

