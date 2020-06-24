Guggenheim Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

