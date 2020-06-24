H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.10. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 43,939 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H2O Innovation Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

