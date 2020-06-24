Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,121 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,146,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,520,000 after buying an additional 50,007 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,563,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,079,000 after buying an additional 232,076 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after buying an additional 2,099,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,573,000 after buying an additional 263,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

