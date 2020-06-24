Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €44.00 ($49.44) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.44 ($45.44).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €38.18 ($42.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($54.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

