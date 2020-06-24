Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

