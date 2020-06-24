Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HIK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.82) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,390 ($30.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,378.33 ($30.27).

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 2,305 ($29.34) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,670 ($33.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,444.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,098.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($31.18), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($42,096,219.93).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

